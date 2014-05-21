SOFIA May 21 These are some of the main stories
in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- If European elections were held today, ruling Socialists
(BSP) and centre-right GERB party would both get 18.3 percent of
the votes, a fresh Gallup poll showed (Presa, Duma).
MONITOR - Bulgarian police have detained 10 people in
connection with credit card frauds, as part of a special
operation, Deputy Chief Prosecutor Borislav Sarafov said. The
operation named "Lyon" was conducted in Varna, Razgrad, and
Silistra, where 29 suspected addresses were checked.
-- Bulgaria coach Luboslav Penev says that the Balkan
country's chances of reaching the finals of a major soccer
tournament are being undermined by the rising number of foreign
players in the domestic league (Meridian Match, Presa, Standart,
Trud).
($1 = 1.4257 Bulgarian Levs)