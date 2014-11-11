SOFIA Nov 11 These are some of the main stories
-- One percent of Bulgarians see the 25 years after the fall
of the Communist regime as a good period, while 75 percent say
these years were "lost" for the country, a new Gallup
International survey showed. (24 Chasa, Duma)
24 CHASA - The new government plans to tender a new law
aimed to transfer the unit for combating organised crime to the
interior ministry. At the present, the unit is part of the
country's intelligence services.
-- Eight people were injured after a public transport bus
collided with a tram in downtown Sofia. (24 Chasa, Trud, Presa,
Monitor, Duma, Standart, Sega)
-- The Bulgarian units of Carrefour, the world
second-largest retailer and Piccadilly said they will merge
their operations in the country. The companies will manage 75
super markets across Bulgaria. (Capital daily, 24 Chasa, Trud,
Standart)
-- Bulgarian insurance company Lev Ins has expressed
interest to buy Bank Victoria, unit of insolvent Corporate
Commercial Bank, which the central bank has also put
under special supervision since June. (Pressa, Trud, Standart)