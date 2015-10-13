SOFIA Oct 13 These are some of the main stories
-- Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov submitted to parliament
a request that the immunity of Volen Siderov, the leader of the
nationalist Attack party and another MP should be lifted
following an incident last week. Tsatasarov said the two
inflicted slight bodily harm on police officers who were
carrying out their duties - an offense which could result in a
sentence of up to three years (Trud, Capital daily, .
-- Prime Minister Boiko Borisov voiced his hope that
US-based Westinghouse, part of Toshiba Corp, will
return to Bulgaria and build Unit 7 of the Kozloduy nuclear
power plant but under new conditions (Trud, Standart, Telegraf).
-- Bulgaria's exports to non-EU countries fell by 12.8
percent to 1.3 billion levs ($756.34 million) on annual basis
in August due to decrease in price of raw materials, the
statistics office said (Capital daily, Trud).
CAPITAL DAILY - British retailer Marks & Spencer
announced it is pulling out of Bulgaria as well as four other
Eastern European countries. The closure of the company's three
stores in Bulgaria is set to begin in January. Marks & Spencer
said it will now "firmly focus on successful businesses" in
Romania, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary
($1 = 1.7188 leva)