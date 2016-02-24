UK foreign minister says Russia may try to interfere in election
LONDON, May 13 There is a "realistic possibility" Russia might try to interfere in Britain's national election next month, according to Boris Johnson, Britain's foreign secretary.
-- The report of forensic accountants AlixPartners on the funds of collapsed Corporate Commercial Bank has been sent to parliament, but deputies are banned from making the report public, the finance ministry said. (Capital Daily, 24 Chasa, Trud, Sega, Monitor, Duma)
CAPITAL DAILY - Bulgarian bank Postbank, controlled by Greek EFG Eurobank plans to raise its capital by 55 million euro to finalise the acquisition of the Bulgarian branch of Greek Alpha Bank.
-- Bulgarian men between 18 and 32 years of age will be put on military accountancy and be mobilised if needed, changes in the defence law envision. (Sega, Trud)
-- Bulgaria's energy holding BEH has already received one offer from a ban for a bridge to bond loan of up to 650 million euros, the energy minister said. (Standart, Monitor)
LONDON, May 13 The British government does not yet know who was behind Friday's global cyber attack that disrupted the UK's health system, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Saturday.