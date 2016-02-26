SOFIA Feb 26 These are some of the main stories
-- The army will be able to guard Bulgarian border along
with border police, after the parliament gave its nod on legal
amendments aimed at preparing for possible increase in
immigration inflows. (24 Chasa, Duma, Capital Daily, Sega, Trud)
-- Bulgaria views Israel as potential supplier of natural
gas, deputy prime minister Tomislav Donchev said after a visit
to Tel Aviv. (Capital Daily, Standart, Trud)
-- About 62 percent of Bulgarians have a negative attitude
towards migrants and foreign labour, a new survey by Gallup
International showed. (Capital Daily, Sega)
-- The head of the television and radio regulator tendered
his resignation to avoid giving his vote for the licence of a
new television channel to the owners of an online media which
has already shown aggressive speech. (Capital Daily, Monitor)
STANDART - Bulgaria plans to open next month a tender to
grant Sofia airport on concession, Transport Minister Ivailo
Moskovski said.