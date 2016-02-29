SOFIA Feb 29 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

24 CHASA - The migrants that have entered the country illegally through the Bulgarian-Turkish border last year are twice as many as those who sought refugee status at the border, data from the interior ministry showed. Over 30,000 migrants entered Bulgaria in 2015.

-- Police carried out a operation against fuel smuggling in 16 Bulgarian towns, closing down several petrol filling stations after finding shortcomings in the way they were run. Some 29,000 tonnes of fuels were banned from selling, the interior ministry said. (24 Chasa, Standart, Monitor, Trud)

-- Bulgarian farmers have lost about 300 million levs ($167.88 million) in revenues due to the embargo on Russia, Agriculture Minister Desislava Taneva said. (Duma, Standart)

CAPITAL DAILY - Two bank consortia have file bids to provide bridge-to-bond loan of up to 650 million euros to Bulgarian state energy holding company BEH, it said.

($1 = 1.7870 leva)