SOFIA, March 1 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Bulgarian authorities detained 27 foreigners after stopping a cargo transit train for inspection at the railway station in the north-eastern town of Kaspichan, the interior ministry said (Trud, 24 Chasa, Monitor, Telegraf)

-- Bulgarian interior ministry officials are preparing to stage protests against the proposed amendments to the Interior Ministry Act (Trud, Monitor, Telegraf)

-- Vanyo Tanov, the head of the naitonal customs agency, died on Monday at the age of 58. His work was marked by a pledge to fight against smuggling. Last year, he hinted at a cartel among petrol stations - an issue that is currently under investigation (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Monitor, Sega)

-- Bulgarian government allocated $5 million to support the co-hosting of men's volleyball world championship in 2018. Bulgaria and Italy will host jointly the 19th edition of the championship as it will be the first world championship co-hosted by two countries with the semifinals and finals to be played in Italy (Tema Sport, Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart)