-- Prime Minister Boiko Borisov expressed hope that Greek farmers will discontinue their practice of staging blockades at the border with Bulgaria. He thanked the Greek farmers for lifting the latest blockade even though this was achieved only once Bulgaria had issued an ultimatum (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart, Monitor, Telegraf)

-- A Bulgarian journalist has been injured in shelling in the Syrian province of Latakia, close to the border to Turkey, the foreign ministry said in a statement (24 Chasa, Standart, Trud)

-- A Palestinian commission arrived in Bulgaria to investigate the death of Omar el-Nayef, who has died at the Palestinian embassy in Sofia on Friday (Trud, 24 Chasa, Standart)

-- Rozalia Dimitrova has been appointed new head of Bulgaria's Customs Agency, replacing Vanyo Tanov, who passed away on Monday (Standart, Trud, 24 Chasa, Sega)

-- Champions Ludogorets moved 11 points clear at the top of the Bulgarian soccer league with a 2-0 win over Lokomotiv Plovdiv (Tema Sport, Standart, Trud, 24 Chasa)