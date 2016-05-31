SOFIA May 31 These are some of the main stories
-- Bulgaria ranks third in the list of most attractive
outsourcing destinations in the world and is first in Europe,
President Rosen Plevneliev said at the opening of the new
outsourcing centre of Telus International in the central
city of Plovdiv. (24 Chasa, Capital Daily)
-- The chief prosecutor of Sofia prosecution has resigned
from his post citing health reasons a month before the European
Commission sends experts to inspect the work of Bulgarian
prosecution and help improve its efficiency. (Capital Daily, 24
Chasa, Duma, Trud)
CAPITAL DAILY - Bulgaria's competitiveness has improved and
the country now ranks 50 among 621 surveyed countries in terms
of business and government efficiency, infrastructure and
economic performance by Swiss IDM World Competitiveness Centre.