-- Bulgaria, along with the other six euro zone's potential
future members, does not meet the criteria for accession,
falling short on both economic and legal requirements, the
European Central Bank said. (Capital daily, 24 Chasa, Duma,
Standart, Sega)
CAPITAL DAILY - Canadian mining company Dundee
plans to invest $178 million to develop a gold mine near the
Bulgarian town of Krumovgrad and start producing silver and gold
concentrate in the second half of 2018.
-- The energy regulator plans to approve a 10 percent cut in
the wholesale prices of natural gas in the country for the third
quarter, its chairman said. (Capital Daily, 24 Chasa, Monitor,
Sega)
-- Some 69 percent of the Bulgarians do not have savings
and one third are afraid to love their current job, a new survey
by Provident Financial and GFK showed. (Duma, Monitor, Standart)