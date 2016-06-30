SOFIA, June 30 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Bulgaria has boosted security at the Sofia airport after the triple suicide bombing and gun attack at the airport of Turkish city of Istanbul that killed 42 people. Interior Minister Rumiana Bachvarova said there was no direct threat for neighbouring Bulgaria, but added that the country was not insured against one. (Trud, Standart, Telegraph, Monitor)

-- Prime Minister Boiko Borisov demanded a clear position from the European Commission on how Bulgaria should proceed after an arbitration court ruled it must pay over 550 million euros in compensation to Russia over the canceled Belene nuclear project and whether it will back Bulgaria to become a regional gas hub that can also bring in natural gas from Russia. (Trud, Standart, Sega, Monitor, Duma, 24 Chasa)

-- The parliament voted deputy mayor of Sofia, Julia Nenkova, as head of the antitrust regulator in the country, as well as new members of the commission. Analysts said the choice was rather political than based on the professional qualities of the candidates. (Capital Daily, Sega)

CAPITAL DAILY - Communications firm Unify, controlled by French IT services group Atos, opened a new outsourcing accounting centre in Bulgaria and plans to bring its employees in the country to 530 people by year-end. (Capital Daily)

CAPITAL DAILY - Bulgaria's gross foreign debt dropped 8.7 percent to 35.4 billion euros at the end of April on an annual basis, statistics data showed.