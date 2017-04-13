SOFIA, April 13 These are some of the main
TRUD - The nationalist alliance United Patriots is likely to
get five ministers in the new coalition government led by
centre-right GERB party, sources familiar with the talks said.
-- The ethnic Turkish MRF party said it would back a
GERB-led coalition government until July next year, when
Bulgaria will hand over the rotating EU presidency to Austria.
(Sega, 24 Chasa, Trud, Duma)
-- Bulgaria's population is expected to drop below 7 million
by 2020, a new demographic report by the statistics office
showed. (Standart, Sega, Standart, Monitor)
-- British American Tobacco plans to produce the
cigarette brands it acquired from local cigarette maker
Bulgartabac in the country for the next two years, BAT
Bulgaria manager Mila Marechkova said. (Standart, Capital Daily,
Monitor, Trud,)
-- The health ministry said that the level of uranium found
in the drinking water supplies in the southern region of Haskovo
is not a threat to the public health, as the polluted water
wells were cut off. (Standart, Monitor, 24 Chasa, Trud, Duma)
-- The Bulgarian army is only partially prepared to protect
the country's sovereignty and territory and participate in
NATO's collective defence due to chronic shortage of soldiers,
ageing military equipment and lack of funds, a new report from
the defence ministry for 2016 showed. (Sega, Monitor, Standart)