SOFIA, April 13 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

TRUD - The nationalist alliance United Patriots is likely to get five ministers in the new coalition government led by centre-right GERB party, sources familiar with the talks said.

-- The ethnic Turkish MRF party said it would back a GERB-led coalition government until July next year, when Bulgaria will hand over the rotating EU presidency to Austria. (Sega, 24 Chasa, Trud, Duma)

-- Bulgaria's population is expected to drop below 7 million by 2020, a new demographic report by the statistics office showed. (Standart, Sega, Standart, Monitor)

-- British American Tobacco plans to produce the cigarette brands it acquired from local cigarette maker Bulgartabac in the country for the next two years, BAT Bulgaria manager Mila Marechkova said. (Standart, Capital Daily, Monitor, Trud,)

-- The health ministry said that the level of uranium found in the drinking water supplies in the southern region of Haskovo is not a threat to the public health, as the polluted water wells were cut off. (Standart, Monitor, 24 Chasa, Trud, Duma)

-- The Bulgarian army is only partially prepared to protect the country's sovereignty and territory and participate in NATO's collective defence due to chronic shortage of soldiers, ageing military equipment and lack of funds, a new report from the defence ministry for 2016 showed. (Sega, Monitor, Standart)