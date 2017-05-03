SOFIA May 3 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Prime Minister designate Boiko Borisov is expected on Wednesday to name the ministers in the coalition government his centre-right GERB party is agreeing with nationalist alliance United Patriots. (Standart, Trud, Sega, 24 Chasa, Monitor, Duma)

-- Bulgaria's anti-monopoly commission said it has approved the acquisition of Bulgartabac's main cigarette brands by British American Tobacco in deal worth more than 100 million euros ($109.26 million). (Standart, Trud, Capital Daily, 24 Chasa, Duma)

-- Prosecutors have launched a probe into state-run Sofia airport over reports that the airport had allowed full access to its database which is considered part of the country's national security system, to a private company. (Trud, Standart, Sega, Capital Daily, Duma, 24 Chasa)

CAPITAL DAILY - Oil and gas company Elenilto, founded by Israeli businessman Jacob Engel, has also filed a bid for the Bulgarian assets of Czech utility CEZ, a source familiar with the process told the newspaper. Elenilto has not responded to the newspaper's requests for comment.

-- Bulgaria's bourse is expected to set up a new exchange market to allow trades of issues of foreign financial instruments that have already been admitted to trading on regulated markets in other European Union member states. (Standart, 24 Chasa) ($1 = 0.9152 euros)