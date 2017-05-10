BRIEF-Nanfang Black Sesame Group unit to invest 80 mln yuan in food firm for 51 percent stake
* Says co's unit plans to invest 80 million yuan into a Shenzhen-based food company, and will hold a 51 percent stake in it after transaction
SOFIA May 10 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Bulgarian government, led by Prime Minister Boiko Borisov, has nominated Sofia police chief Mladen Marinov as new interior ministry's chief secretary, the cabinet's press office said (Trud, Standart, Monitor, 24 Chasa)
-- Bulgaria's tourism ministry and interior ministry are considering the establishment of tourist police, initially in the national resorts, Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova said during a meeting with representatives of the sector (Monitor, Telegraf)
-- Bulgarian telecom BTC (Vivacom) said its net profit more than tripled to 8.8 million levs ($4.9 million) in the first quarter of the year, up from 2.7 million levs in the same period a year ago ($1 = 1.7951 leva)
MOSCOW, June 20 Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co is recalling 6,944 Nissan Murano Z51 cars sold in Russia between June 2013 and November 2016, Russia's standards agency, Rosstandart, said on Tuesday.