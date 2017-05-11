SOFIA May 11 These are some of the main stories
in Bulgarian newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Bulgaria exports to non-EU countries third countries rose
20.1 percent to 1.4 billion levs ($778.99 million) in the first
three months of 2017, compared to the same period a year ago,
the statistics office data showe. The exports to EU countries
rose 18.1 percent to 2.96 billion levs in January-March this
year (Standart, Monitor, Capital daily)
-- Bulgarian gas whole seller Bulgargas proposed a 4.2
percent inrease of natural gas prices for the third quarter
(Standart, Sega)
-- Bulgaria's interior ministry revealed a brutal drug gang
which has killed one supervisor and has crippled a surgeon.
Seven people were arrested. The prosecutor's office explained
that they forfended planned executions of three more supervisors
(Standart, Trud, Monitor)
-- Ex-chief secretary of the interior ministry Georgi Kostov
will be appointed general director of the national customs
agency, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said (Standart, Sega,
Capital daily)
($1 = 1.7972 leva)