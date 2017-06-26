SOFIA, June 26 These are some of the main stories in Bulgarian newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- The opposition Socialists proposed changes in the electoral code to introduce a mixed voting system, in which half of the deputies will be chosen by majority vote. (24 Chasa, Duma)

-- Ruling centre-right GERB party said it wanted a special commission to investigate how the previous interim government picked Saab's Gripen fighter jets as the best offer for the country's air force. (Standart, 24 Chasa, Trud, Monitor, Duma)

CAPITAL DAILY - Bulgarian drug distributor Sopharma Trading , unit of drug maker Sopharma said it plans to buy Serbian drug wholeseller Lekovit for undisclosed sum.