LONDON Dec 6 Bulgaria, hoping to raise the profile of its fledgling stock exchange, plans to float its minority stakes in three power distributors by the end of the first quarter of 2012 despite lacklustre demand for public offerings in Europe.

The government aims to sell its 33 percent stake in electricity supply company EVN Bulgaria, a subsidiary of Austria's EVN, in the next two weeks, Sofia stock exchange chief executive Ivan Takev told Reuters in London.

The listing could be pushed back to mid-January if there are "unexpected delays" in gaining outstanding regulatory approvals, he said, speaking during the third leg of a European tour designed to drum up interest in the privatisations as well as direct investment in the European Union's poorest member.

The other two stakes the government plans to sell -- in power and gas utility E.ON Bulgaria and energy distributor CEZ Bulgaria, controlled by Czech CEZ -- are still awaiting prospectus approval and are expected to be floated in the first quarter of next year, Takev said.

The government, which is aiming to keep tight control of its fiscal deficit, expects the sale of its stakes in the three companies to raise "a few hundred million euros," Takev said.

In 2004, the Bulgarian government sold 67 percent stakes in the companies to CEZ, EVN and E.ON for a combined 693 million euros ($933 million).

German power utility E.ON announced last week it would sell its two-thirds stake in E.ON Bulgaria to Energo-Pro, a Czech firm, for 133 million euros.

Europe's market for new listings has seen little activity since the float of Spain's Banca Civica in mid-July and most bankers do not expect a pick-up in offerings until there is some resolution to the euro zone debt crisis.

But those involved in the Bulgarian sales said the offerings would go ahead despite limp investor interest.

The listing of the three companies is part of a strategy by the government to inject liquidity and raise the profile of the Bulgarian Stock Exchange, which opened in 1997.

Government and exchange officials have already visited Zurich and Vienna in their bid to boost interest, and plan an investor day in Frankfurt on Dec. 14.

"They want to increase the liquidity in the markets ... This (tour) is part of that strategy to market the stock exchange," said Alexander Zahariev, director of corporate finance at First Financial Brokerage House, the Bulgarian firm handling the sale of E.ON.

"(But) the interest is not very good ... The timing is not very good."

($1 = 0.7425 euros) (Editing by David Cowell)