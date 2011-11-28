* Farmers demand higher subsidies, as govt promised

* Rail workers' strike over job cuts enters fifth day

* Unions to protest on Nov.30 against pension reform

By Stoyan Nenov

PLOVDIV, Bulgaria, Nov 28 Hundreds of Bulgarian farmers on tractors and harvesters took to the Balkan country's roads on Monday to protest against government plans to cut agricultural subsidies next year.

In the southern city of Plovdiv, farmers with heavy machinery passed slowly through the main streets to demand that the centre-right GERB party government stick to promises made before presidential and local elections which it won in October.

The agriculture ministry, Finance Minister Simeon Djankov and farming associations agreed in September that farmers should receive 570 million levs ($387 million) in excise tax compensation and co-financing to European Union funds for 2012.

But in the 2012 budget, which parliament has yet to approve, the funds have been cut to 340 million levs over concerns about how the euro zone's problems will affect Bulgaria's slowing economy.

Similar protests were held in other parts of the EU's poorest country with farmers threatening to block roads and major border checkpoints if their demands were not met, local media reported.

"The government didn't fulfil its commitment," said grain producer Yosif Delgyanski at the rally in Plovdiv, the country's second biggest city.

"It will be disastrous for us, especially with the crisis that's taking shape in the country ... By cutting the subsidies, we are already posting losses and I think there will be many bankruptcies in the grain sector next year."

Workers from the heavily-indebted railway operator BDZ were also on strike for a fifth consecutive day over plans to cut 2,000 jobs by the end of the year to improve the company's finances.

Prime Minister Boiko Borisov said he was not worried about the rallies and trade union plans to stage a protest later this week against the cabinet's intention to raise the retirement age as of 2012.

"I don't want to be a premier of a country where people rebel and don't want to understand the (austerity) measures," Borisov told private broadcaster bTV ($1 = 1.4740 Bulgarian levs) (Writing by Irina Ivanova; editing by David Stamp)