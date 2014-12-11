SOFIA Dec 11 Thousands of Bulgarian workers on
Thursday marched through the capital Sofia to protest against
plans to raise their retirement age, an early challenge to the
incoming government's promise to push reforms.
Prime Minister Boiko Borisov's minority coalition, which
came to power after a snap election in October, has proposed
raising the retirement age by four months for manual workers,
15,000 of whom are due to retire next year.
Trade unions strongly criticised the move, one of a number
of plans for economic reform that are facing a public backlash,
and said it would save the state budget a "negligible" sum of
around 18 million levs ($11.4 million).
The exodus of young Bulgarians in search of better pay to
more prosperous European Union countries and elsewhere has left
Bulgaria with a rapidly shrinking and ageing population of 7.3
million, nearly a third of which are pensioners. The government
argues that pension reform will make the Balkan country more
competitive and its pension system sustainable.
Workers from all parts of the country flocked to central
Sofia chanting "we are strong" and waving banners saying "we
don't want to work until the end of our days".
"We cannot stand it anymore," said one of the protesters,
Kostadin Lyubenov. "They are just mocking us, we will die before
reaching the retirement age."
Bulgaria divides the retirement age for workers into three
categories. For manual workers, the biggest category, the age is
63 years and 8 months for men, and 60 years and 8 months for
women.
"The retirement age must be frozen," said Plamen Dimitrov,
the president of one the biggest trade unions, KNSB. "There
should not be a debate on this topic in the coming years."
Bulgaria's average pension of about 160 euros ($198) a month
and average wage of some 420 euros are the lowest in the EU and
many retirees find it hard to cover their basic needs.
The government, hit by falling budget revenues, initially
said it would freeze the minimum monthly wage of 340 levs
($215) to help plug a growing fiscal deficit, despite the trade
unions' demand that it should be raised to 400 levs next year.
The cabinet partially relented and decided to raise it to
360 levs from Jan. 1 and then to 380 levs from July 1.
Borisov's government came to power promising to press ahead
with long-delayed healthcare, education and pension reforms to
revive the economy, which the European Commission expects will
grow by 0.6 percent in 2015.
