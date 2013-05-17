SOFIA May 17 Disgruntled Bulgarian truck
drivers blocked traffic at two major border checkpoints with
neighbouring Turkey on Friday to protest against what they said
were Turkish restrictions to their operations.
Among those caught up in the blockade, now in its second
day, was British band Depeche Mode, which was forced to cancel
its concert in Istanbul on Friday because trucks carrying
equipment from Bulgaria could not get through.
A queue 12 km long had built up at the main Kapitan Andreevo
crossing and another around 5.5 km long at the Lesovo
checkpoint.
Drivers said they had been subjected to lengthy checks by
Turkish customs officials, and other unspecified requirements
had been demanded.
"It is obvious they want to push us out of the Turkish and
Arab transport market," driver Branimir Bonev said. "These are
discriminatory measures against us by Turkish customs
officials."
Bulgaria's interim government said Turkey had promised to
lift most of the restrictions, but verbal assurances failed to
calm angry truck owners and drivers.
"We will continue the truck blockade until we see a written
agreement between the two countries," said Iliyan Filipov from
Bulgaria's road transport association. "We are ready to stay
here for a month if necessary."
On its website, Depeche Mode apologised to fans for the
cancellation.
"The Bulgarian trucking blockade at the Bulgaria-Turkey
border has prevented Depeche Mode's production trucks from
crossing the border into Turkey, forcing this situation."
Cars and buses were moving normally through border
checkpoints, but Bulgaria's interior ministry said 120 policemen
had been sent to the crossings to maintain public order.
Hundreds of Turkish truck drivers protested in front of the
Bulgarian Embassy in Ankara in June, 2008, against transit fees
introduced by the Bulgarian authorities.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Mike Collett-White)