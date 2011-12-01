* Week of protests continues in Bulgaria

* Neighbouring countries may seek compensation

SOFIA Dec 1 Bulgarian farmers protesting over subsidies blocked major roads and two important border crossings to fellow European Union member Romania and Turkey on Thursday.

Grain producers first took to the roads with heavy equipment on Monday and have now blocked the Danube bridge checkpoint in northern Bulgaria -- the only river crossing to Romania -- and the Kapitan Andreevo crossing on the border with Turkey.

"There are already signs from other business organisations of losses caused by the blocking of the borders," the agriculture ministry said in a statement. It warned that Greece, Romania and Turkey might seek compensation.

Farmers on tractors are expected to arrive in the capital Sofia later to ratchet up pressure on the government to keep subsidies for next year at the level agreed before the ruling GERB party won a presidential vote in October.

"We declare categorically that we were lied to before the elections, and principles and rules remain a mirage," the national grain producers' association said.

The poorest country in the EU has been swept by protests this week. Thousands of workers rallied in Sofia over planned pension reforms and a strike by rail workers against job cuts entered its eighth day on Thursday.

The centre-right cabinet is holding talks with trade unions. There have been indications it may drop its plans to raise the retirement age by one year as of 2012 and increase it by 4 months instead to avoid more protests. (Reporting by Irina Ivanova; Editing by Robert Woodward)