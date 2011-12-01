* Week of protests continues in Bulgaria
* Neighbouring countries may seek compensation
SOFIA Dec 1 Bulgarian farmers protesting
over subsidies blocked major roads and two important border
crossings to fellow European Union member Romania and Turkey on
Thursday.
Grain producers first took to the roads with heavy equipment
on Monday and have now blocked the Danube bridge checkpoint in
northern Bulgaria -- the only river crossing to Romania -- and
the Kapitan Andreevo crossing on the border with Turkey.
"There are already signs from other business organisations
of losses caused by the blocking of the borders," the
agriculture ministry said in a statement. It warned that Greece,
Romania and Turkey might seek compensation.
Farmers on tractors are expected to arrive in the capital
Sofia later to ratchet up pressure on the government to keep
subsidies for next year at the level agreed before the ruling
GERB party won a presidential vote in October.
"We declare categorically that we were lied to before the
elections, and principles and rules remain a mirage," the
national grain producers' association said.
The poorest country in the EU has been swept by protests
this week. Thousands of workers rallied in Sofia over planned
pension reforms and a strike by rail workers against job cuts
entered its eighth day on Thursday.
The centre-right cabinet is holding talks with trade unions.
There have been indications it may drop its plans to raise the
retirement age by one year as of 2012 and increase it by 4
months instead to avoid more protests.
(Reporting by Irina Ivanova; Editing by Robert Woodward)