By Angel Krasimirov and Tsvetelia Tsolova
DOBRINISHTE, Bulgaria, May 10 The narrow-gauge
train snaking its way through the valleys and gorges of
southwestern Bulgaria is a lifeline for surrounding villages,
but could face the axe as the government tries to modernise a
network mired in losses and debt.
Corruption and mismanagement have for years hobbled the
state railways, which are among the least efficient in Europe,
while workers have been caught stealing fuel from locomotives.
Many lines have barely changed since the fall of Communism in
1989, despite a sharp drop in population due to emigration and
an end to the planned economy.
But the Septemvri-Dobrinishte line through what was once
ancient Thrace has long been part of the local community. When
Reuters took a journey on the scenic route, passengers who met
as strangers were soon talking and laughing together.
Women in headscarves struggled across slopes by the line,
laden with bags and baskets carrying their own produce,
including milk and vegetables, to market.
The train was half-empty and slow - it typically takes about
five hours to cover 125 km (78 miles).
"Should the government close the route, most activity in
those small, remote stations would grind to a halt," said Dochka
Ivanova, a pensioner travelling on the train. "It would be
disastrous for the region."
Local people are horrified by the possibility that their
railway might be replaced by a bus. "This train is the only
option for people in several villages. And we're talking about
poor people whose only income comes from the milk obtained from
one or two cows they breed," Ivanova said. "They must travel to
sell the milk and buy some basic products to survive. They
continue to live as they lived 100 years ago."
WRONG DECISIONS
Bulgaria has experienced rapid economic growth since joining
the European Union in 2007 but much of its infrastructure is in
poor shape. Improvements could help tourism and the wider
economy. But Prime Minister Boiko Borisov's plan to overhaul the
railways might include axing 1,200 jobs from the state rail
company BDZ, privatising its cargo business and selling assets.
Reform is sensitive: BDZ is one of Bulgaria's largest
employers with over 20,000 staff but its losses jumped to 51
million levs ($29.5 million) last year from 9 million in 2013.
Several governments have shied away from modernisation,
preferring to use the system to provide cheap transport and
public sector jobs. An earlier attempt to sell BDZ's freight
unit was derailed by the previous, Socialist-led government,
while an announcement of route closures by Borisov in December
provoked mass protests, and he quickly backtracked.
BDZ chairman Vladimir Vladimirov told Reuters that the
company had suffered in the past from wrong decisions and
inconsistent policies, including when governments changed.
"Also for the state, the railways services have not been a
priority. Meanwhile the structure of the population as well as
cargo routes have changed; this has not been taken into account
and the system has not adapted to the new realities," he said.
Local media have also uncovered plunder of fuel by BDZ's
own employees. In one scam, workers were bribed $160 or more
each per day to look the other way while thieves routinely
drained a train's diesel tank, according to a driver whose
comments were recorded in a TV sting.
Vladimirov said surveillance had improved since he took over
the company again last November after a one-year absence. Broken
GPS devices that track locomotives had been replaced and cameras
installed at fuel stations. "The chances of theft are
significantly cut," he said.
Vladimirov envisages the government investing 210 million to
430 million levs in BDZ over seven years, depending on state
finances. Additionally BDZ will commit 340 million of its own
money. That could fund 45 new trains, opening or expanding new
lines, improving the network's image and restoring its
profitability, he said.
But first, Borisov needs approval from Brussels for state
aid to BDZ to continue. The company may also seek a loan from
the World Bank and hold talks with its creditors to reschedule
debts, which total 555 million levs.
The average speed of Bulgaria's fastest trains is just 47
km/h (30 mph), compared with 100 km/h for mainline services in
Britain, according to local railway authorities.
One bright spot is that Bulgaria may open its first
high-speed rail link between Plovdiv, the second-largest city,
and the Turkish border by the end of 2015 after years of delay.
Bulgaria plans to tap about 600 million euros ($670 million)
in EU development funds to 2020 to upgrade rail infrastructure
and boost services, the transport ministry said. This would be
on top of about 230 million euros received since 2007.
For some, the changes can't come soon enough. "It's a shame
that Bulgarian railways are in such a poor condition," said
Rumen Draganov from the Institute of Analysis and Assessments in
Tourism. "You need more than eight hours to reach the Black Sea
from Sofia, it's just ridiculous," he added.
($1 = 1.7306 leva)
(Editing by Matthias Williams and David Stamp)