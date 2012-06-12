SOFIA, June 12 Bulgaria's privatisation agency
opened a tender on Tuesday to sell the cargo unit of railway
operator BDZ in a bid to restructure the debt-ridden state-owned
company.
BDZ hopes to raise about 200-250 million levs ($128
million-$160 million) from the sale which has attracted the
initial interest of Austrian, Russian, Spanish and Turkish
investors.
Strategic and financial investors should file binding bids
on the 135th day after the notice for the tender is published in
the State Gazette, or about the end of October or early
November, the sell-off agency said in a statement.
The rail operator needs to part with its cargo unit, which
has over 4,500 ageing rail-cars and employs over 4,000 people,
so that it can pay back debt due by the end of the year and
secure a new loan from the World Bank.
BDZ's liabilities stood at 743 million levs at the end of
April, its chief executive Vladimir Vladimirov has said.
The European Union's poorest member needs to revamp its
potholed Soviet-era roads, railways and bus transport to attract
foreign investment in sectors such as tourism as it struggles to
restart its fledgling economy.
A railway trip from Sofia to the Black Sea city of Varna -
some 450 km east of the capital - currently takes around nine
hours in carriages which are usually over 20 years old.
BDZ's net loss dropped to 15 million levs in the first
quarter from 21 million in the same period a year ago.
($1 = 1.5633 Bulgarian levs)
