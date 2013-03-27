SOFIA, March 27 Bulgaria has pushed back the deadline for the sale of the cargo unit of state railway operator BDZ for a second time this month amid mounting public pressure to halt the deal until after May's government election.

The Thursday deadline for offers for the cargo business of debt-laden BDZ was moved to April 29 after requests for more time from prospective bidders, Bulgaria's privatisation agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

The latest delay comes after protests this month over fears that the sale, which is expected to raise about 100 million levs ($66 million), will not be conducted transparently and will lead to mass layoffs.

Interim Transport Minister Kristian Krastev has said he would not allow the rail cargo operator, which has 4,500 ageing railcars and employs 3,900 people, to be sold for "peanuts".

Mass protests against widespread corruption and low living standards in the European Union's poorest country toppled Boiko Borisov's centre-right government in Febuary.

The Balkan country is holding elections on May 12, with Borisov's party and the Socialists neck-and-neck in opinion polls, making it likely that forming a government will be difficult and that political uncertainty will continue.

Proceeds from the sale of the BDZ cargo operation are intended to ease BDZ's debt of about 800 million levs, allowing it to tap a World Bank loan.

The Sofia City Court last month ordered a freeze of all the cargo unit's assets after a request from Dublin-based creditor Depfa Bank.

Krastev said that the transport ministry is holding talks with BDZ's creditors to reach an agreement on debts so the freeze on its subsidiary can be lifted. ($1 = 1.5208 Bulgarian levs) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by David Goodman)