SOFIA, June 20 Bulgaria's privatisation agency
on Thursday cancelled the sale of the state railway company's
cargo unit, which had been repeatedly delayed by a freeze on
assets sought by Dublin-based creditor Depfa Bank.
The sale had been expected to fetch about 100 million levs
($69 million). The Socialist-led government that took office
last month wants to overhaul the unit, hoping for a better price
to set against BDZ's debts of 700 million levs.
"The sale was cancelled after the agency received a letter
from BDZ, which says that the company cannot say when the asset
freeze will be lifted," the agency said in a statement.
The sale had been delayed four times since a Bulgarian court
ordered the asset freeze in February.
Bulgaria's previous centre-right government has said the BDZ
- with 4,500 ageing railcars and 3,900 employees - could be
rescued only by being privatised.