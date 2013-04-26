SOFIA, April 26 Bulgaria pushed back the
privatisation of the state railway company's cargo unit until
after May's parliamentary elections, highlighting the difficulty
of enacting economic reforms amid political instability.
The operator BDZ hopes to eventually raise about raise
around 100 million levs ($67 million) from the sale to ease its
700 million levs debts and allowing it to tap a World Bank loan.
But Bulgaria has already twice extended the deadline for the
disposal, in part due to mounting public pressure to halt the
deal. Opponents of the sale claim it will not be conducted
transparently and will lead to mass layoffs.
Dublin-based creditor Depfa Bank has also won a court order
freezing the cargo unit's assets, putting a further block on the
sale.
Bulgarians go to the polls on May 12 in an early election
after mass protests against widespread corruption and low living
standards toppled Boiko Borisov's centre-right government in
February.
Monday's deadline for offers has now been moved to June 10
after requests from prospective bidders, the privatisation
agency said in a statement.
The transport ministry is also holding talks with BDZ
creditors to reach an agreement on debts so the freeze can be
lifted.
($1 = 1.5037 Bulgarian levs)
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Toby Chopra)