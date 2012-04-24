* Bulgaria on track to meet its 2020 green energy target
* To encourage small solar and biomass installations
* Likely to cut incentives for solar energy in July
SOFIA, April 24 Bulgaria will now focus on small
renewable energy projects, Energy Minister Delyan Dobrev said on
Tuesday, as the Balkan country tries to avoid a jump in power
prices and prevent its grid from overloading due to a surge in
bigger projects.
A number of investors including U.S. company AES,
South Korea's SDN and Austria's EVN have rushed to
take advantage of higher tariffs that Bulgaria began offering in
2007 for power output from renewable projects, with the costs
passed through to consumers.
Dobrev said the Balkan country was on track to meet its
target to get 16 percent of its final energy consumption from
renewable energy sources by 2020 and should now shift its focus
away from big wind and solar power investors.
"At present, we are exceeding our mid-term green target. The
installed renewable energy capacity is over 1,000 megawatts. But
by July 1, it will grow by a two-digit percentage," Dobrev told
a green energy forum.
"From now on we have to concentrate on projects that are
most beneficial for the country and for the society. We will be
backing small projects," Dobrev said.
Dobrev said the small rooftop solar installations or small
biomass and hydro projects were best for the European Union's
outdated power grid, because their output is usually consumed on
spot, without requiring new power infrastructure.
Bulgaria, European Union's poorest member state, already has
amended its renewable energy law to slow the surge in solar and
wind power projects.
While the country offers plenty of sun for solar energy,
government officials say the costs are too high and want to
limit its use mainly to small roof panels rather than
construction of large solar energy parks.
Investors turned to southeastern Europe after countries,
including Germany and the Czech Republic began slashing generous
feed-in tariffs to rein in booming solar sectors, which raised
fears of skyrocketing power prices and grid overload.
Electricity prices are politically sensitive in Bulgaria,
where power bills eat away a huge part of monthly incomes,
especially during winter months.
Sofia cut by 30 percent the preferential prices for energy
from photovoltaic installations last July and is likely to
further cut the incentive this year, industry officials say.
Bulgaria has about 600 megawatts installed in wind farms and
about 400 megawatts in solar energy parks, industry officials
say.