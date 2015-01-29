* Government blames Roma for most assaults on medics
* Health minister's comments spark row
* Opposition party threatens no confidence vote
* Medics say they are "beaten and insulted"
By Angel Krasimirov
VRACHESH, Bulgaria, Jan 29 When Bulgarian doctor
Irena Marinova arrived in an ambulance at the home of a pregnant
Roma woman in November, she says she was beaten up by two men
who accused her of being late.
The government blamed Roma for 175 such attacks on medics
last year and in December told ambulances not to go to areas
where they have previously been assaulted unless their safety
could be guaranteed. The remarks reignited tensions with the
impoverished community and pose a new challenge to Europe's
efforts to integrate its largest ethnic minority.
"I have worked as a doctor for 17 years but such a thing has
never happened to me," Marinova told Reuters at the hospital
where she works in Botevgrad, about 40 km (25 miles) east of the
capital Sofia. "Many things should change. They (the Roma) feel
they have impunity and that is why they are doing this."
Bulgaria is home to one of the largest populations of the
EU's six million Roma, and as in other countries, many live on
the fringes of society, suffer discrimination and struggle to
get jobs.
The EU spends billions of euros on integration projects but
Bulgarian Health Minister Petar Moskov's instructions and
comment that "he who has chosen to behave like a brute will be
treated as one" caused outrage and risk undermining progress.
Opposition lawmakers were so upset they have threatened a no
confidence vote against the government unless Moskov resigns.
"Moskov's statement is a gross manifestation of
misunderstanding the principle of the rule of law, and an
incitement to racial hatred," the head of the Bulgarian Helsinki
Committee for Human Rights Krasimir Kanev said.
Restricting emergency treatment to some Roma areas - a
proposal Moskov watered down after talks with Roma leaders -
would have further exacerbated the divide in access to
healthcare between Roma and the rest of the Balkan state.
Nearly 40 percent don't pay state health insurance and at 65
their life expectancy is ten years shorter than the average
Bulgarian's, according to the World Health Organisation.
The picture is equally bleak across much of central and
eastern Europe, where the majority of Roma, an ethnic group with
origins in India, are concentrated.
In Bulgaria's neighbour Romania, nine out of ten live in
severe material deprivation while only a third of Roma boys and
even fewer girls will still be in school aged 16, according to a
2014 World Bank study.
In Serbia, there are persistent attacks against Roma by
far-right groups. The life expectancy for Roma is around 63
years compared to 75 years for the rest of the Serbian
population.
"Many of them lead a decent life and do not create problems
in society. But these Roma, in Bulgaria as well as other
European countries, are invisible, while some politicians and
media focus only on the poorest part of the Roma community and
those who commit crimes," said Liliya Makaveeva, the executive
director of the Bulgaria-based Integro Association, a Roma NGO.
Bulgaria was allocated 6.9 billion euros in EU funds towards
integrating disadvantaged people between 2007 and 2013. These
funds support a wide range of sectoral investments, including
those that concern the Roma, such as financial help for housing
and school infrastructure. It will get a total of 7.2 billion
euros in EU funds from 2014 to 2020.
BEATEN AND INSULTED
Many Bulgarians came out in support of Moskov. Medics staged
a rally and draped banners on their ambulances in solidarity.
Furious at the calls for him to step down, they sent a
declaration to parliament promising mass resignations if he did.
"We did not lie, we were beaten and insulted," it said.
Moskov dismissed calls for his resignation as an attempt to
destabilize the government early in its term. An
anaesthesiologist who promises to modernize Bulgaria's health
service, Moskov's popularity has surged since the row. According
to a recent Gallup poll, his approval rating has risen to 27
percent in January from 13 percent in December.
Nevertheless, Moskov later apologised for his remarks and
met representatives of the Roma community for talks. In a
statement to Reuters, the health ministry said there had been no
new attacks on doctors since such discussions were held.
"I offered my apologies and I will do it again for some of
the words that I spoke," Moskov said. The conciliatory tone was
echoed by Prime Minister Boiko Borisov, whose cabinet contains
members of ethnic groups: "we consider them our brothers and
sisters and they have nothing to be concerned about."
Sasha, a Roma woman in her twenties with a three-year-old
son in Vrachesh, a village of nearly 4,000 people at the foot of
one of the highest peaks in the western Balkan mountains, said
medics actually responded quickly to emergency calls, while
several people around her vigorously agreed.
"Yes, incidents happen and that's not nice, but I do not
understand why you need to divide Bulgarians and gypsies. Who
needs such discrimination?" she said.
"We are people, we live together in this country and we all
need urgent help. It's a hard life, many people are jobless but
we're not complaining."
(Additional reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic in Belgrade and
Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Matthias Williams and Anna
Willard)