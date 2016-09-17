SOFIA, Sept 17 Bulgaria will pay Russian state
nuclear company Rosatom 400 million euros ($446 million), the
bulk of the compensation for the cancelled Belene nuclear
project, by the end of the year, Economy Minister Temenuzhka
Petkova said on Saturday.
A court ruled in June that Sofia must pay 620 million euros
for the equipment produced by Rosatom for the project, which
Bulgaria abandoned in 2012 due to financial constraints and U.S.
and EU concerns over its energy dependence on
Russia.
The EU member state contracted Rosatom in 2006 to build two
1,000 megawatt reactors at Belene on the Danube River.
Petkova, who discussed the issue with Russia's First Deputy
Minister of Justice Sergei Gerasimov at a meeting of the
Russia-Bulgaria intergovernmental cooperation commission, said
that the rest of the compensation will be paid in two tranches.
Bulgaria agreed to pay the compensation in full and quickly
to avoid paying interest of 167,000 euros a day.
The Balkan country is considering selling the 2,000 megawatt
nuclear project to private investors, keeping back a small state
stake, after an attempt to sell the equipment to Iran failed.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Louise Ireland)