SOFIA, July 26 Bulgaria toned down its criticism
of Moscow on Tuesday, saying Russian aircraft had not been
involved in violations of its air space but once again blamed
Russia for not observing international norms in aviation.
Bulgarian Defence Minister Nikolay Nenchev said on Sunday
there had been a rise in violations of its air space by Russian
military and commercial aircraft in the past month, calling the
alleged breaches a "provocations toward Bulgaria and its air
forces". Russia rejected the allegations.
Nenchev said Russian military aircraft had entered what he
termed "Bulgaria's area of responsibility" in NATO airspace four
times in the past month while Russian passenger planes breached
the air space six times in this period, adding the planes had
turned off their transponders.
Russia said on Monday its aircraft flying over the Black Sea
had followed international rules and confined themselves to
neutral zones.
However, while Bulgaria's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday
it was not seeking confrontation with anyone, it maintained
there had been "cases of non-observation of the international
norms".
"They did not have their transponders turned on and missed
to declare their flight plans. There are also cases of flights
of aircrafts without distinguishing signs," it said.
Russia said on Monday it had kept the transponders on the
aircraft at all times.
Bulgaria, a former Communist state and once staunch ally of
Moscow, is almost entirely dependent on Russian energy supplies,
and many Bulgarians feel a deep affinity for their giant
neighbour across the Black Sea.
"We express concerns about keeping the mutual respect and
trust among the Black Sea countries in the realisation of
flights in the international airspace over the inland water
areas of the Black Sea," the ministry said.
