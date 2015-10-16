SOFIA Oct 16 Russia's Rosatom said on Friday it had signed a contract with Bulgaria's sole nuclear power plant, Kozloduy, to modernise the generator equipment of one of the plant's 1,000 megawatt reactors.

"The total value of the contract is 24.7 million euros ($28.1 million)," Rosatom said in a statement, adding the delivery timeframe of the core equipment for Unit 5 was 500 days, with all upgrades expected to wrap up by May 2018.

Bulgaria has stepped up work to extend the lifespan of its two Soviet-made nuclear reactors by 30 years as the Balkan country struggles to keep a lid on politically sensitive electricity costs.

The Kozloduy plant, by the Danube river on the border with Romania, produces about 35 percent of Bulgaria's electricity and is also one of the cheapest sources of power.

Bulgaria, which has launched a 360 million euro upgrade of the reactors to avoid another jump in power prices, has hired a consortium led by Rosatom units Rosenergoatom and Rusatom Service and France's EDF to carry out the upgrades for Unit 5.

($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Mark Potter)