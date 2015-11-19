WARSAW Nov 19 The passenger who made a bomb
threat on charter firm Small Planet Airlines Poland's flight
from Warsaw to Egypt later told the crew that "it was only a
joke," the airline said in a Thursday statement.
The airline's plane with 161 passengers and crew onboard
made an emergency landing in the Black Sea city of Burgas in
Bulgaria early on Thursday following a bomb threat.
"The passenger later informed the crew that it was only a
joke, but for the sake of security of all travelers, all
security procedures had been launched," Small Planet Airlines
said.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Wiktor Szary and
Dominic Evans)