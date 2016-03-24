SOFIA, March 24 The United States embassy in
Bulgaria has warned its citizens to avoid a busy transport hub
in the capital Sofia because of a potential threat against an
unspecified bus line.
"The U.S. Embassy has received information of a possible
threat against an unspecified bus line or bus lines in the
vicinity of Hotel Pliska," the embassy said in a statement
posted on Facebook late on Wednesday, advising its citizens to
avoid the area, on one of Sofia's main boulevards.
A spokeswoman confirmed the authenticity of the statement
but gave no further details, saying the embassy did not comment
on pending investigations.
The interior ministry said it was not aware of any credible
threat in the vicinity, known informally for years as Hotel
Pliska, but Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova said police had
stepped up their presence.
People appeared to be going about their business normally in
the area, with buses running according to their schedule.
