SOFIA Dec 2 An employee at Sofia airport has
been sacked and faces criminal charges after mistakenly
announcing over the tannoy that Bulgarian authorities had found
an explosive device in a van parked outside the airport on
Tuesday.
The airport's chief executive corrected Daniela Veleva's
announcement only a few minutes later.
"Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated against the
airport's employee for spreading false information," Georgi
Kostov, the chief secretary of the interior ministry, said on
Wednesday.
Police evacuated part of Terminal 1 in Sofia's international
airport as officers moved in around the vehicle with Belgian
registration plates.
They found no explosive devices after checking the luggage,
while bomb-disposal experts carried out a controlled explosion
on a bag in the van.
Prime Minister Boiko Borisov criticised the airport
officials for creating panic.
"I am furious after the irresponsible actions of those who
caused panic at the airport," Borisov told local media, calling
the airport officials "a bunch of incompetents".
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Hugh Lawson)