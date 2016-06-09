BELGRADE/SOFIA, June 9 The main shareholder in Bulgaria's collapsed Corporate Commercial Bank is appealing against a Serbian court ruling that he can be extradited to Bulgaria, his Bulgarian lawyer said on Thursday.

Bulgarian prosecutors have charged Tsvetan Vassilev with embezzling funds from the bank and are seeking his extradition from Serbia, where he has lived under police supervision since September 2014. Vassilev has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

The Balkan country's fourth largest lender failed in 2014, triggering its biggest banking crisis since the 1990s. In March, Bulgaria launched a 2.2 billion leva ($1.28 billion) lawsuit against Vassilev.

Vassilev's Sofia-based lawyer Konstantin Simeonov, told Reuters an initial ruling in the case in Serbia had allowed the banker to be extradited. "But the ruling has not been enforced because there is an appeal against it," Simeonov said.

Belgrade-based lawyer Vladimir Beljanski, who also represents Vassilev, said "we have no final, binding, court decision", but did not give further details.

A court spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

If Serbia's Court of Appeals rules against Vassilev, the country's justice minister will be responsible for his handover to Bulgaria. It has already overturned one extradition ruling, citing procedural errors and sending Vassilev's case back to the lower court a year ago.

($1 = 1.7243 leva) (Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic and Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Catherine Evans)