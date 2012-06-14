SOFIA, June 14 Bulgaria's parliament eased a ban
on hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, on Thursday to make it
easier to allow exploration for conventional natural gas.
In January, the European Union country banned exploration
for shale oil and gas using fracking after widespread protests
against the practice, which involves injecting water mixed with
sand and chemicals into rock formations at high pressure.
But experts say because the ban also set a specific pressure
limit on drilling, it also effectively prevented exploration for
conventional deposits that are over 200 m deep and blocked work
dozens of concessions.
Initial estimates showed Bulgaria may have significant shale
gas reserves, up to 1.0 trillion cubic metres, which could help
it cut its almost total dependence on Russian supply. But
critics worry it may poison underground waters, trigger
earthquakes and pose serious hazards to public health.
Economy and Energy Minister Delyan Dobrev said the easing of
the ban was only meant to allow companies to explore for gas by
conventional methods to boost local production and decrease
Bulgaria's almost total dependence on Russian supplies.
"The change will by no way allow hydraulic fracturing for
shale gas," national radio quoted Dobrev as saying.
Bulgaria plans to grant a concession contract to a
TransAtantic Petroleum unit to start production of gas
in northern Bulgaria, where it has discovered between three to
six billion cubic metres of natural gas.
It is also awaiting bids by July 1 to explore a deepwater
gas field off Black Sea coast, close to a field in Romanian
waters where a successful discovery was made.