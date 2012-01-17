SOFIA Jan 17 The Bulgarian government cancelled on Tuesday a shale gas exploration permit it had granted to U.S. energy major Chevron in June as it prepares a full ban on shale gas drilling due to environmental concerns.

The centre-right government decided that Chevron can still prospect for oil and gas in northeastern Bulgaria, but only by using conventional drilling techniques and not hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.

"The idea is that they can still have the right to test for oil and gas, but without using the controversial technology hydraulic fracturing," Economy and Energy Minister Traicho Traikov told reporters after a cabinet meeting.