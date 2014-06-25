SOFIA, June 25 Bulgaria did not breach EU law
when it signed deals for the construction of the Russian-led
South Stream gas pipeline, the government said on Wednesday,
dismissing Brussels' objections to a project that has spurred
tensions between Moscow and the West.
South Stream, expected to cost about $40 billion, will carry
Russian gas to central Europe via the Black Sea, bypassing
Ukraine and reducing that country's importance as a transit
route.
Earlier this month, the European Commission asked EU member
Bulgaria to halt work on its section of the planned pipeline on
the grounds that the project broke EU law.
The Commission, the EU's Brussels-based executive arm, says
South Stream violates the bloc's competition law because it
offers no access to third parties. It also counters EU policy of
diversifying supply sources to reduce dependence on Russia.
Bulgaria, historically close to Russia and heavily dependent
on its gas, is a strong supporter of the pipeline, though Prime
Minister Plamen Oresharski has told parliament the work will not
resume until Sofia gets the EU's green light.
In its statement on Wednesday, the government said it had
approved its official position on the legality of the pipeline.
"With its position the government presents arguments and
motives in support of the decisions the Bulgarian nation has
taken and which were the subject of concern at the EU
Commission," the statement said.
Bulgaria will submit these arguments to the Commission,
which must then decide whether to accept them or to reject them
- a move that could end in full infringement proceedings and
possible fines against Sofia.
Austria, another strong defender of the pipeline, defied the
Commission on Tuesday by giving its final approval to the
project during a visit to Vienna by Russian President Vladimir
Putin.
The Commission's warning to Bulgaria comes as the EU
threatens more economic sanctions against Russia over its
annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region and its links to
pro-Russian separatists battling Kiev's forces in eastern
Ukraine.
The South Stream pipeline would travel across Russia, under
the Black Sea and then through Bulgaria, Serbia, Hungary and
Slovenia to Austria. Another branch may be built to Italy.
