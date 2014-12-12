SOFIA Dec 12 The Bulgarian finance minister said on Friday that ratings agency Standard & Poor's had missed some positive developments in the country in its latest downgrade and that S&P would soon have reasons to revise its rating.

S&P cut Bulgaria's sovereign credit rating to below investment grade at BB+, compared with its previous BBB- rating, as the fallout from the Balkan country's worst financial crisis since the 1990s continues to bite.

"The rating agency has not taken into account some positive results are already a fact," Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov said in a statement.

"We are aware of the position of Standard & Poor's on how the state rating can be improved, and we are confident that soon the agency will have a reason to reconsider its opinion." (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson)