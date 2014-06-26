SOFIA, June 26 Shares in Bulgaria's First Investment Bank, the country's third biggest lender, fell 14.1 percent on Thursday following a ruling party lawmaker's comments that another bank could be at risk of a bank run, traders said.

A run on Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) last week prompted Bulgaria's central bank to seize control of the lender, freeze its operations and start talks with shareholders about a rescue.

Shares in other Bulgarian banks were also down sharply.

(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Gareth Jones)