SOFIA, June 26 Shares in Bulgaria's First
Investment Bank, the country's third biggest lender,
fell 14.1 percent on Thursday following a ruling party
lawmaker's comments that another bank could be at risk of a bank
run, traders said.
A run on Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank) last
week prompted Bulgaria's central bank to seize control of the
lender, freeze its operations and start talks with shareholders
about a rescue.
Shares in other Bulgarian banks were also down sharply.
