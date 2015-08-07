SOFIA Aug 7 Bulgaria's former intelligence
chief Kircho Kirov was sentenced to 10 years in jail on Friday
for misappropriation of public funds and violations of financial
discipline, prosecutors said.
Kirov, convicted for misappropriating nearly 5 million levs
($2.8 million) and filing for more than 1,000 non-existent
expenses between 2007 and 2011, denied any wrongdoing and will
appeal the verdict.
"I believe in the fairness of the Bulgarian judicial system
and I believe I will be able to prove my innocence," he told
Bulgarian national radio.
The court, which said Friday's sentence was the minimum
possible under Bulgarian law for his offences, ordered half of
Kirov's assets to be confiscated.
The European Union has repeatedly criticised the Balkan
country for failing to jail corrupt officials or overhaul its
inefficient judiciary.
Bulgaria and neighbouring Romania hope progress in these
areas will lead to them being allowed to join the EU's Schengen
zone, in which passport-free travel is permitted.
Corruption has undermined Bulgarians' trust in public
institutions and has long deterred foreign investment.
In January 2012, Kirov was dismissed as the head of National
Intelligence Service after nine years as its head. Prime
Minister Boiko Borisov soon named him as an adviser but fired
him after only two months.
($1 = 1.7899 leva)
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Tom Heneghan)