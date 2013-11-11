SOFIA Nov 11 Bulgaria's third-largest telecom
operator Vivacom is considering tapping international markets
for 400 million euros ($534 million) with a five-year Eurobond
to refinance debt, the company said on Monday.
After two years of wrangling with lenders and failed
attempts to sell the company, Bulgarian banker Tsvetan Vasilev
through his company Bromak and Russia's second-biggest bank VTB
Capital bought more than 76 percent of Vivacom in September
2012.
The company's management will hold meetings with potential
investors in a European capital this week, with a final decision
expected to be announced next Monday, a source familiar with the
process told Reuters.
A number of banks own 17.5 percent of the company, which has
20 percent of the market in terms of clients and employs about
10,000 people.
Vivacom, whose debts amount to 872 million levs ($595.1
million), serves 2.6 million landline subscribers in the country
of 7.3 million.
Vivacom, the trade name of Bulgarian Telecommunication Co
(BTC), said Credit Suisse and VTB Capital will be global
coordinators of the financing. Barclays and Deutsche Bank will
be bookrunners.
($1 = 0.7491 euros)
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova and Angel Krasimirov; Editing
by David Holmes)