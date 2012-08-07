SOFIA Aug 7 Bulgarian lender Corporate
Commercial Bank (CCBank) and a unit of Russia's VTB
Bank, VTB Capital, have agreed to take over
debt-ridden Bulgarian telecoms company Vivacom,
Vivacom said on Tuesday.
Vicacom, whose debts amount to 1.65 billion euros ($2.1
billion), its creditors and the two investors have agreed on a
restructuring plan which is to be launched later this month. The
deal is expected to be closed in September.
The transaction is subject to certain conditions, including
approval of regulatory and competition authorities, the
statement said.
Under the plan, CCBank and VTB Bank have offered to pay 130
million euros in cash to the senior lenders for a majority of
the equity, with 588 million euros of reinstated loans and a
minority of the equity to be allocated to senior secured
lenders, Vivacom has said.
($1 = 0.8056 euros)
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Greg Mahlich)