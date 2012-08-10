* British court to convene creditors' meetings Aug 30
* Vivacom's restructuring expected on Sept 6.
* Russian VTB Bank, Bulgarian CCbank seek 73 percent stake
* Vivacom's debt to be cut by 65 pct
SOFIA, Aug 10 Creditors of Bulgaria's telecoms
operator Vivacom will meet in the English High Court
on Aug. 30 to hammer out a restructuring deal for Russian and
Bulgarian banks to take over the company, Vivacom said on
Friday.
VTB Capital, a unit of Russia's second biggest lender VTB
Bank and Bulgarian Corporate Commercial Bank
agreed to buy Vivacom, the trade name of Bulgarian
Telecommunication Company(BTC), earlier this week.
Meetings with the creditors of Vivacom, whose debts amount
to 1.7 billion euros ($2.09 billion), will take place on Aug.
30, and a hearing of the English court is expected on Sept 6 to
consider approval of the restructuring plans, Vivacom said.
"The Schemes of Arrangement (if approved) will give effect
to a comprehensive restructuring of BTC and the rest of the
Vivacom group that will see VTB/CCBank acquire a majority equity
stake in the restructured group," the company said.
It is commonplace for companies to choose British company
law as the one that will prevail in any disputes. Under British
law, if 75 percent of creditors vote for a restructuring plan
then the court will sanction it.
Under the plans for Vivacom, the two banks will invest 130
million euros which will be used to partially repay the
company's debt in exchange of 73 percent stake in Vivacom, the
third largest mobile operator in Bulgaria after Telekom Austria
's Mobiltel and Greek OTE's Globul.
Senior creditors, which include RBS, Deutsche
Bank, UBS and Unicredit among
others will keep 21 percent. The remaining six percent is to be
floated on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange.
The creditors will have to agree to a 65 percent cut in
Vivacom's debt to 588 million euros. They can also choose to
exit their loan positions in Vivacom and if all creditors choose
to do so the investors will pay them a total of 617 million
euros. The deal, subject to regulatory and competition
approvals, is expected to be closed by the end of 2012.
The new owners may seek to sell the troubled telecoms firm
to a trade investor in three to five years once they have put it
back on its feet, the chairman of CCBank, Tsvetan Vasilev, has
said.
In May, Vivacom's creditors turned down an offer by Turkish
Turkcell, for about 800 million euros in cash for the
94 percent in the company.
The representative of Turkcell in Bulgaria, Sergei Penev,
said Turkcell's offer was more beneficial both to creditors and
the Bulgarian company, as it would have a strategic investor.
An industry official, familiar with the process, said VTB
Bank and CCBank won by playing on creditors' hopes for bigger
future returns.
($1 = 0.8124 euros)
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Stephen Powell)