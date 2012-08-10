* British court to convene creditors' meetings Aug 30

* Vivacom's restructuring expected on Sept 6.

* Russian VTB Bank, Bulgarian CCbank seek 73 percent stake

* Vivacom's debt to be cut by 65 pct

SOFIA, Aug 10 Creditors of Bulgaria's telecoms operator Vivacom will meet in the English High Court on Aug. 30 to hammer out a restructuring deal for Russian and Bulgarian banks to take over the company, Vivacom said on Friday.

VTB Capital, a unit of Russia's second biggest lender VTB Bank and Bulgarian Corporate Commercial Bank agreed to buy Vivacom, the trade name of Bulgarian Telecommunication Company(BTC), earlier this week.

Meetings with the creditors of Vivacom, whose debts amount to 1.7 billion euros ($2.09 billion), will take place on Aug. 30, and a hearing of the English court is expected on Sept 6 to consider approval of the restructuring plans, Vivacom said.

"The Schemes of Arrangement (if approved) will give effect to a comprehensive restructuring of BTC and the rest of the Vivacom group that will see VTB/CCBank acquire a majority equity stake in the restructured group," the company said.

It is commonplace for companies to choose British company law as the one that will prevail in any disputes. Under British law, if 75 percent of creditors vote for a restructuring plan then the court will sanction it.

Under the plans for Vivacom, the two banks will invest 130 million euros which will be used to partially repay the company's debt in exchange of 73 percent stake in Vivacom, the third largest mobile operator in Bulgaria after Telekom Austria 's Mobiltel and Greek OTE's Globul.

Senior creditors, which include RBS, Deutsche Bank, UBS and Unicredit among others will keep 21 percent. The remaining six percent is to be floated on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange.

The creditors will have to agree to a 65 percent cut in Vivacom's debt to 588 million euros. They can also choose to exit their loan positions in Vivacom and if all creditors choose to do so the investors will pay them a total of 617 million euros. The deal, subject to regulatory and competition approvals, is expected to be closed by the end of 2012.

The new owners may seek to sell the troubled telecoms firm to a trade investor in three to five years once they have put it back on its feet, the chairman of CCBank, Tsvetan Vasilev, has said.

In May, Vivacom's creditors turned down an offer by Turkish Turkcell, for about 800 million euros in cash for the 94 percent in the company.

The representative of Turkcell in Bulgaria, Sergei Penev, said Turkcell's offer was more beneficial both to creditors and the Bulgarian company, as it would have a strategic investor.

An industry official, familiar with the process, said VTB Bank and CCBank won by playing on creditors' hopes for bigger future returns. ($1 = 0.8124 euros) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Stephen Powell)