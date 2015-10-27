BRIEF-Bahrain's Seef Properties Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 2.3 million dinars versus 2.2 million dinars year ago
MOSCOW Oct 27 VTB Capital, the investment-banking arm of Russia's second-largest bank VTB , has hired a global advisory firm to help it with an immediate sale of Bulgarian telecoms operator Vivacom, it said on Tuesday (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by David Goodman)
* Aims to increase assets under management from $3.5 billion to $5-6 billion in 2017 by acquisition in financial services, infrastructure sectors