SOFIA Oct 29 A deal to sell Bulgaria's leading
telecoms operator Vivacom is likely to be concluded next month,
sources familiar with the process said on Thursday.
VTB Capital, the investment-banking arm of Russia's
second-largest bank VTB, launched the sale of the
company following a default on a 150 million euro ($164.45
million) bridge financing loan to an indirect holding company of
Vivacom.
VTB Capital has said it has hired an advisory firm for the
sale. Two independent sources confirmed the Luxembourg unit of
Ernst & Young would handle the process.
Vivacom's shareholders include fugitive Bulgarian banker
Tsvetan Vassilev, who was at the centre of a scandal last year
when a bank he majority owned, Corporate Commercial bank
, was hit by a run on deposits and shut down.
One source said four bidders had expressed initial interest
in taking over Vivacom and a deal was likely to be reached by
the end of November. A second source said the process is
advanced and a deal can be expected by mid-November.
The Bulgarian unit of VTB Capital declined comment, citing
the confidentiality of the procedure.
VTB Capital was able to launch the sale process as it is a
facility and security agent for a bridge financing loan that was
given to InterV, a Luxembourg-based indirect holding company of
Vivacom, and on which a payment default occurred in May.
The loan was secured by 100 percent of the shares of InterV,
so the shares went to VTB Capital after the default.
The pending deal is not likely to have a negative impact on
Vivacom's operations, said Alex Bebov, managing director of BAC
Securities.
"The forthcoming sale should not have any negative impact on
Vivacom, which is a strong performing asset with low senior debt
leverage ratio of about 2.2 percent," Bebov said.
At present, Vassilev controls 43.3 percent in the telecoms
operator, VTB Capital has a 33.3 percent stake and the rest is
held by a number of banks and funds, former creditors of the
company.
The lack of refinancing of the bridge loan prompted credit
ratings agency S&P to downgrade Vivacom's long-term rating to
B-in July and to revise its creditwatch to negative earlier this
month.
($1 = 0.9122 euros)
(Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Adrian Croft)