SOFIA Oct 29 A deal to sell Bulgaria's leading telecoms operator Vivacom is likely to be concluded next month, sources familiar with the process said on Thursday.

VTB Capital, the investment-banking arm of Russia's second-largest bank VTB, launched the sale of the company following a default on a 150 million euro ($164.45 million) bridge financing loan to an indirect holding company of Vivacom.

VTB Capital has said it has hired an advisory firm for the sale. Two independent sources confirmed the Luxembourg unit of Ernst & Young would handle the process.

Vivacom's shareholders include fugitive Bulgarian banker Tsvetan Vassilev, who was at the centre of a scandal last year when a bank he majority owned, Corporate Commercial bank , was hit by a run on deposits and shut down.

One source said four bidders had expressed initial interest in taking over Vivacom and a deal was likely to be reached by the end of November. A second source said the process is advanced and a deal can be expected by mid-November.

The Bulgarian unit of VTB Capital declined comment, citing the confidentiality of the procedure.

VTB Capital was able to launch the sale process as it is a facility and security agent for a bridge financing loan that was given to InterV, a Luxembourg-based indirect holding company of Vivacom, and on which a payment default occurred in May.

The loan was secured by 100 percent of the shares of InterV, so the shares went to VTB Capital after the default.

The pending deal is not likely to have a negative impact on Vivacom's operations, said Alex Bebov, managing director of BAC Securities.

"The forthcoming sale should not have any negative impact on Vivacom, which is a strong performing asset with low senior debt leverage ratio of about 2.2 percent," Bebov said.

At present, Vassilev controls 43.3 percent in the telecoms operator, VTB Capital has a 33.3 percent stake and the rest is held by a number of banks and funds, former creditors of the company.

The lack of refinancing of the bridge loan prompted credit ratings agency S&P to downgrade Vivacom's long-term rating to B-in July and to revise its creditwatch to negative earlier this month. ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Adrian Croft)