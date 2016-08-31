SOFIA Aug 31 A consortium led by Bulgarian
businessman Spas Roussev has taken control of Bulgaria's leading
telecoms operator Vivacom from Russia's VTB Bank after
winning an auction for the company with a bid of 330 million
euros ($368 million).
The auction was held last November but the winner was not
confirmed by VTB until Wednesday.
VTB Capital, the investment-banking arm of Russia's
second-largest bank, launched the sale after a default on a 150
million euro bridging loan to an indirect holding company of
Vivacom.
($1 = 0.8973 euros)
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by David Goodman)