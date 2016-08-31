* VTB helps finance deal, takes stake in Vivacom
* Russian businessmen contesting sale by VTB
(Adds Kosarev's comment)
By Tsvetelia Tsolova
SOFIA, Aug 31 A consortium led by Bulgarian
businessman Spas Roussev has taken control of Bulgaria's leading
telecoms operator Vivacom from Russia's VTB Bank,
after bidding 330 million euros ($368 mln) for it in an auction.
However, the sale has been contested in an English court by
Russian businessman Dmitry Kosarev, who said he now plans to
take it to international arbitration.
The auction in November was linked to the collapse of
Bulgaria's fourth largest lender Corporate Commercial Bank
(Corpbank), whose majority shareholder, Tsvetan Vassilev,
controlled 43 percent of Vivacom.
VTB Capital, the investment banking arm of Russia's
second-largest bank, launched the sale after a default on a 150
million euro bridging loan to an indirect holding company of
Vivacom, InterV Investment.
The winner was not confirmed by VTB until Wednesday.
"On August 30, 2016, the sale of 100 percent of shares in
InterV Investment, a Luxembourg-based holding company for
Bulgarian Telecommunications Company, (with the trade name
Vivacom), was successfully completed," VTB Bank said.
"The company was acquired by Viva Telecom, a consortium
headed by Spas Roussev, its largest shareholder, and various
minority investors, including VTB," it said in a statement.
Roussev now has a 46 percent stake in Vivacom, VTB holds 20
percent minus one share, while a further 19 percent is held by
Delta Capital, controlled by the managers of the Bulgarian
office of VTB Capital. The rest is held by former creditors of
Vivacom, two sources familiar with the deal said.
VTB said it had partially financed the sale to Viva Telecom
with a 240 million euro debt facility, while Roussev was not
immediately available for comment.
Meanwhile Russia's Kosarev, who had said he had acquired
Vassilev's stake in Vivacom, said that his company Empreno
Ventures intends to continue proceedings against the sale at the
High Court of Justice in London and will also take the case to
the International Court of Arbitration.
($1 = 0.8973 euros)
(Editing by Mark Potter and Alexander Smith)