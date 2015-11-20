SOFIA Nov 20 Bulgarian businessman Spas Roussev has won the auction for the control of Bulgaria's leading telecoms operator Vivacom with a bid of 330 million euros ($352.90 million), a source familiar with the process told Reuters on Friday.

VTB Capital, the investment-banking arm of Russia's second-largest bank VTB launched the sale of the company following a default on a 150 million euro ($164 million) loan to an indirect holding company of Vivacom.

"The bidding went on for many hours and Mr Roussev won," the source said.

The other bidder in the action, that was held in London until late on Thursday, was Greek Olympia Group together with hedge fund Third Point.

Olympia Group of Greek businessman Panos Germanos said in a statement that it would respect the auction results and will participate again if the process reopens.

"The process resulted in BTC (the legal name of Vivacom)going to another bidder and we respect that decision, Olympia said in am emailed reponse to Reuters. "If the process reopens, we will still show our interest," the statement said.

VTB Capital declined an immediate comment.

Spas Roussev, who lives in London, is a real estate investor with an experience in the telecoms sector. He has been in close relations with the Bulgarian financial community in the United Kingdom. ($1 = 0.9351 euros) (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova, editing by William Hardy)