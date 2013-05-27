(Adds detail, background, quote)
By Tsvetelia Tsolova
SOFIA May 27 Economist Petar Chobanov has been
nominated as finance minister in Bulgaria's proposed
Socialist-backed technocrat government led by Plamen Oresharski,
which is expected to easily win a vote of confidence in
parliament this week.
The European Union's poorest member state quickly needs a
functioning government to hammer out a 2014 budget and lobby for
EU funds to end an economic crisis and boost living standards.
Soft-spoken Chobanov, 36, is not a party member but was in
charge of the ministry's forecasting agency in a previous
Socialist cabinet until 2009, when Oresharski was a finance
minister.
"I'm confident the professionals I've chosen will lead
strong policy, stabilise the public and economic life in short
term and create conditions for economic growth," Oresharski told
a Socialist forum after unveiling his team.
The new cabinet will need to overhaul the opaque and
inefficient energy sector and keep electricity prices at bay to
avoid protests like the ones that toppled the centre-right GERB
government in February.
Specifically, Chobanov must keep fiscal deficits low to
protect the country's currency peg to the euro while finding
ways to boost spending to help the needy avoid more protests.
The Socialists, backed by ethic Turkish MRF party, are
expected to get the informal backing of the nationalist Attack
party for the technocrat government to put an end to a political
impasse after an inconclusive May 12 election.
Oresharski pledged to stick to small fiscal deficits and
avoid raising new debt.
(Editing by Alison Williams)